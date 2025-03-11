Barcelona fans have expressed their satisfaction with the inclusion of Dani Olmo in their starting XI against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is set to take place on Tuesday, March 11, with the Catalans leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Hansi Flick opted for his strongest starting XI as per availability. Wojciech Szczęsny starts in goal with Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, and Inigo Martinez in defense. The midfield features Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo. The attacking trio includes Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal.

Fans took to X to react to the Barcelona line-up, with many expressing excitement about Dani Olmo's inclusion. One Culer wrote:

"Today we unleash Olmo on Benfica. We are eating good today."

"Nothing is going to save Benfica from Olmo's wrath today, they've had it coming," another person chimed in.

"Dani Olmo revenge. It’s raining in goals baby," a fan added.

"Olmo what do you have for me?," another Culer remarked.

Fans continued to celebrate Dani Olmo's inclusion:

"I can’t wait to see those breaking line passes from olmo 🥹🥹 lewandowski just compose abeg!!!," a fan opined.

"Olmo dances through Benfica with a hat trick. Raphina brace. Yamal with a hat trick assist," another netizen wrote.

"Olmo masterclass about to drop hard tonight," an X user commented.

Benfica coach Bruno Lage shares his take on Barcelona stars Raphinha and Lamine Yamal ahead of UCL clash

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of their second leg against Barcelona in the Champions League, Benfica manager Bruno Lage weighed in on two Blaugrana attackers. He spoke highly of both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal and said (via Barca Universal):

"I knew Raphinha from Sporting de Portugal and Leeds, he is doing a great job in Barcelona, who knows if he could win the Ballon d’Or."

Lage further spoke about 17-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and added:

"Lamine? One of the best in the world, but our strategy is not to focus on one player. There is Lewandowski, Pedri, who I like in midfield, Szczesny who was the best in the first leg."

In the first leg, Raphinha scored Barca's only goal of the night (61') despite the Catalans being down to 10 men. Centre-back Pau Cubarsi was shown a direct red card after a professional last-man foul in the first half (22'). In his unavailability, Ronald Araujo features in Barca's starting XI for the second leg.

