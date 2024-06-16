“We ended up insulting each other” - Real Madrid star Rodrygo shares details of his clash with Lionel Messi in 2023

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has divulged the details of his clash with Lionel Messi at a World Cup qualifying match in 2023. The pair looked to exchange harsh words in a tense game between Argentina and Brazil.

The two South American countries have a well-documented rivalry and games between the two nations often get tense and heated. One such incident involved Rodrygo and Barcelona legend Messi last year.

Speaking at an interview with Brazilian publication Placar, Rodrygo revealed the details of his clash with Messi. The Real Madrid star mentioned that as tensions rose throughout the match, they called each other names and trash-talked.

"Everyone saw what happened there, what one said to the other. They wanted to leave the field, and we kind of went to confront them. At some point during the game, a fight was bound to happen, and we ended up insulting each other, started talking trash to each other," he said.

Trending

Rodrygo and Messi could come face to face again in Copa America 2024 as both Brazil and Argentina try to lift the continental trophy in the United States of America.

Rodrygo heads into Copa America on the back of a fine season that saw him win the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title. He scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 51 games across competitions.

Messi, competing in what could be his final Copa America, has also been in fine form. The Inter Miami superstar has 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Rodrygo jokes about not being able to reveal details of his altercation with Lionel Messi

Rodrygo joked about being banned from speaking about his altercation with Lionel Messi last year. The pair had choice words for each other in an ill-tempered World Cup Qualifier in 2023.

La Albiceleste went on to win the game 1-0 via a Nicholas Otamendi goal to hand Brazil their first home defeat of the Qualifiers.

When Spanish publication Marca asked Rodrygo what caused the altercation with Messi, the Real Madrid star joked and shrugged the question aside, saying:

"I can't talk about that, Madrid won't let me."

Rodrygo and Lionel Messi look set to rekindle their rivalry at Copa America 2024. Argentina and Brazil are both favorites to lift the trophy and will likely face each other at some point in what promises to be a tense and entertaining game.