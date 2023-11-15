“We have enough GOATs right now” - David Beckham’s absence from Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or celebration explained through Instagram activity

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham missed Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or celebration as the former was spending time with his daughter Harper Seven in the UK.

Before Miami's 2-1 defeat against New York City FC in a friendly at the DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, Messi celebrated his individual honor with Herons fans. However, a notable absentee was the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar.

Seemingly explaining his absence through an Instagram post, Beckham shared an image of himself with a goat. Referencing the Barcelona legend, he wrote:

"Found a little friend in the country 🐑 And no HarperSeven sorry we can’t keep it. we have enough G.O.A.Ts right now."

Beckham presented Messi with his Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris this year and vowed to help the great man celebrate his latest footballing triumph. After handing Messi the honor on October 30, he said (via Mirror):

"It's very special to say he's (Lionel Messi) a Miami player and he's in our city. He'll celebrate this with his teammates and his family in his way. We'll do our best to celebrate it in the Miami way. I'm sure we can do a good party."

The 36-year-old attacker pipped Manchester City's Erling Haaland to the trophy after leading Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year. He bagged seven goals and three assists during the competition and also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

Haaland enjoyed an incredible treble-winning 2022/23 season with Manchester City where he bagged 52 goals from 53 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi sends message to Inter Miami fans after eighth Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi celebrating Ballon d'Or win (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message with Inter Miami fans as he celebrated his eighth Ballon d'Or win before the Herons' friendly against New York City FC. The former Paris Saint-Germain star moved to the USA this summer and has since stamped his authority.

So far, Messi has bagged 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club win their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup.

He told Inter Miami fans during the celebration (via ESPN):

"It's beautiful to share it with you all. I've been here for a short time, but it seems like a long time."

Although Messi and Co. were unable to achieve MLS playoff qualification this season, the club will be gunning for major honors in the upcoming campaign. Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference after the regular season, five places behind Charlotte FC who occupied the final playoff spot.