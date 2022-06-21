"We don't even care about them" - Real Madrid star makes bold statement over rivalry with Barcelona

Rodrygo has made yet another bold claim, saying Real Madrid do not care about Barcelona. He took a shot at the Catalan club this time after poking fun at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last week.

When asked who Madrid consider their biggest rivals right now, Rodrygo was quoted by MadridXtra as saying:

"If the biggest rivalry is with Barcelona or Atlético? It's Barcelona, but I think Real Madrid has no rival, they say 'Our biggest rival is Real Madrid' and we don't even care about them."

The youngster was having fun at Salah's expense last week. He was quoted by ESPN Brazil as saying:

“When the game was over, the [Real] Madrid players made a runner, Liverpool was passing by, Salah was passing by a little sad, head down, Modric looked at him and said: 'Thanks Salah, next time you try again' . I started laughing."

Rodrygo picked Real Madrid over Barcelona

Rodrygo revealed that he picked Los Blanocs over Barcelona in 2019. He claimed both the Spanish giants were interested in signing him and had sent shirts to his house in Brazil.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra On this day in 2019, Rodrygo was presented as a new Real Madrid player. On this day in 2019, Rodrygo was presented as a new Real Madrid player. 🇧🇷 On this day in 2019, Rodrygo was presented as a new Real Madrid player. https://t.co/71oYUREQ9T

Speaking to the Jota Jota podcast, Mundo Deportivo quoted him saying:

"I arrived home after a match. I had a shirt from Madrid in my house and my father came into the room with that shirt and another one of Barcelona and he said 'now, choose'. And I chose the Madrid one."

Continuing to talk about is time at Madrid, Rodrygo added:

"In my debut with Madrid, in pre-season, I scored a goal from a free-kick and celebrated. When I got to the dressing room, Marcelo and Nacho said to me: 'if you're losing and you celebrate, get the ball and get to the centre circle, you don't celebrate it."

Los Blancos paid €45 million to sign the Brazilian when he was 17 years old from Santos.

