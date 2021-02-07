"We should not even be considered as title chasers"- Solskjaer after Manchester United's draw with Everton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side are not title contenders, suggesting that the hype surrounding the Red Devils has been created by the media.

Manchester United played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils went into the game on the back of a scintillating 9-0 demolition of Southampton in midweek.

United were heavy favorites against Everton and eased into a 2-0 lead in the first-half thanks to a header from Edinson Cavani and a spectacular long-range strike from Bruno Fernandes.

However, Everton fought their way back into the game shortly after the half-time interval, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez scoring in the space of just three minutes.

United once again took the lead in the 70th minute thanks to a header from Scott McTominay. Solskjaer's side looked to have sealed all three points, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin slotted the ball past David de Gea in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a draw.

The Norwegian was left to rue his side's missed opportunities and mistakes at the end of the game.

Manchester United were labeled as favorites to win the title last month after embarking on a run that saw them go 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League. However, Solskjaer has now claimed that his side are not title chasers.

"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing. I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side should not be considered Premier League title contenders after twice blowing the lead to draw at home to Everton. | @Sport24news https://t.co/c5USjxNduC — News24 (@News24) February 7, 2021

Solskjaer believes Manchester United are improving but are not title challengers yet

Advertisement

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United endured a horrendous start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils lost three of their opening four home games in the Premier League, and were embarrassingly knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily tipped to receive the sack but oversaw a massive turn around in fortunes for his side over the next couple of months.

Manchester United have vastly improved under the Norwegian since last season, but Solskjaer refuses to believe that his side are ready to challenge for the Premier League title yet.

"Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended," said Solskjaer.

"We are not talking about winning titles. We have come a long way, this team. We should not even be considered as title chasers. That is more talk that you (the media) are saying."

Advertisement

🗣"We are not talking about winning titles, we should not even be considered as title chasers, that is one for you"



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want to get drawn into title talk after Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Everton pic.twitter.com/6XhwMTRhkr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 6, 2021

Manchester United will switch focus away from the Premier League as they face West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The Red Devils must also prepare for a potentially gruelling Europa League campaign, as they face a trip to Real Sociedad in the round of 32 next week.