"We do everything in our power" - Erik ten Hag reveals plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has shed light on his transfer plans to replace Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier last month, Ronaldo had his contract at Manchester United terminated via mutual consent. His second spell at Old Trafford came to an end after 18 months of association amid transfer speculations.

The Red Devils arrived at the decision after Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where he launched a scathing attack on both the Old Trafford outfit and Ten Hag for his treatment at the club.

"I feel a connection with fans. We want to keep that process going because we want to make a reconnection. We want to be unified". Ten Hag: "We are looking to the future. Move on. We want a new future of Man Utd and Ronaldo didn't want to be part of it", tells MEN.

During a post-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked if he thought his team are in need of offensive reinforcements. He replied:

"Yes [I feel Manchester United need to bring in a forward], but only when we find the right players. We do everything in our power. We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contact them."

Ten Hag is said to be an admirer of PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. When asked for an update on the recent transfer rumours, he responded to reporters:

"I can't give comments on specific players. I will never do that. Players have contracts and I respect that but we make sure that we are working in the background to get the right players in."

Ronaldo, who has recently been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Al-Nassr, scored just three goals in 16 overall matches for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022-23 season. After his departure, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only forwards at the club.

Erik ten Hag comments on Manchester United striker after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Speaking after his team's recent 1-0 friendly loss to Real Betis, Erik ten Hag stated that Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has the potential to impact games in a positive light. He elaborated:

"The first challenge for him is to be available and fit which, firstly, he has to be responsible for it but we have to support him in all the ways we can. We have seen when he is available he has a massive impact on our game. He has played 293 minutes and has four goals and two assists. That's a really good record."

Sharing his thoughts on the France international, Ten Hag added:

"In parts of his game, like pressing, he is doing a really good job for the team. For our team, he's a really important player and we need that profile. I think he is [happy] but he was so disappointed that he had bad luck with injuries. Sometimes [he needs an arm around the shoulder]. All players need it and have to be backed."

Martial, who has missed 14 of Manchester United's 21 matches this campaign, is expected to fill Ronaldo's boots in the short term.

