“We didn't expect Barca to enter the race" - Liverpool star's father confirms Barcelona interest; wants him to join Catalan giants 

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic's father has revealed that Barcelona are interested in signing his son. He also confirmed that Bajcetic was all set to move to Salzburg but now wishes for him to join a top club like the Blaugrana.

Despite the Reds' lack of a natural holding midfielder, Bajcetic doesn't seem to be in the plans of new coach Arne Slot. With Wataru Endo playing a squad role at the start of the season, it's been Ryan Gravenberch who has played as the deepest midfielder.

As the Spain under-21 international eyes more game time, a move away is just the thing he may need. Speaking about the situtaion to RAC1, the 19-year-old's father said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We didn't expect Barca to enter the race... we have all ready to go to Salzburg. But we still don't have any info on what's going to happen."

"I'd like Stefan to play for a top club Barca or same Liverpool, he's ready for top clubs."

Currently, Barcelona are also without a sure-shot starter in the number six position. With Ilkay Gundogan having returned to Manchester City, there's an opportunity for Bajcetic to move to Camp Nou and lock down that role.

He broke into the Liverpool squad under Jurgen Klopp but suffered from injury last season, which has halted his development. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Spaniard missed 41 matches across competitions due to a calf issue.

Overall, Bajcetic has played 22 senior team matches across competitions for the Merseyside outfit, bagging one goal.

Paul Scholes comments on Ryan Gravenberch's new role at Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is of the opinion that Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will not be a consistent starter in the number six position this season.

He claims that the Reds must be looking to bring in a player of that profile as we head into the final days of the transfer window. Speaking on the Overlap, Scholes said (via MSN):

"I know you talked about Gravenberch playing in that position but I'm not 100 percent that'll be his position for, five, six, seven or a number of games and I think David (Ornstein) will tell you more than anyone they are looking for someone in that position."

Gravenberch largely played as a box-to-box midfielder under Jurgen Klopp last season. He will be expected to play as a holding midfielder when the Reds face Manchester United on Sunday in the league (September 1).

