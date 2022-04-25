"We expected it" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp unimpressed by Everton star's time-wasting tactics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unimpressed with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's time-wasting antics during the Merseyside Derby in the Premier League on April 24.

The Toffees are embroiled in a tight relegation scrap with Burnley, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 earlier in the day. That placed Everton in the bottom three ahead of a huge battle with Liverpool.

In a cagey affair between the two sides, there were plenty of flare-ups and moments of tension. The Reds certainly felt aggrieved with some of Everton's antics during the match, especially in the first half.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



A grin and a wink to the Liverpool supporters after Everton frustrate the hosts for the opening 45! Jordan Pickford enjoyed that half...

Klopp touched on this, telling BBC Sport that his side had come to expect of it, saying (via AnfieldWatch):

"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well. It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it."

The moments that Klopp alludes to with regard to Pickford involve the goalkeeper clutching the ball for a prolonged moment of time.

Quite comically in the second-half, with the game at 2-0, Alisson Becker imitated Pickford's fall to the ground with the ball in his hands. It was a witty dig at the antics that the Toffees had adopted in what was always going to be a difficult game for the relegation candidates.

Liverpool finally broke through Everton's stern defense

Origi was the catalyst for Liverpool's hard earned victory

It was arguably one of Everton's best performances of the season, despite their tactics in the first half. From a defensive perspective, they managed to keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota at bay throughout a cagey first-half.

Once Divock Origi, the pantomime villain of the piece in the eyes of Everton fans, was introduced in the 60th minute, danger was ahead. The Belgian striker now has six goals in nine Merseyside derbies in the Premier League.

The Reds put the pressure on in the second-half, with Everton having adopted a deep block to try and stave off the onslaught.

Andy Robertson's header and Divock Origi's strike, however, broke Evertonian hearts. They now have it all to do in what promises to be a tense relegation battle.

Next up for Everton is a trip to Stamford Bridge where Frank Lampard will come up against his former club Chelsea.

Liverpool entertain Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, 27 April. They will then face a tricky Newcastle United side next weekend in the Premier League.

