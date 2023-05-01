"We can't explain how we feel" - Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho announces he and partner Eva Garcia are expecting baby boy 

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has joyously announced that he and his partner Eva Garcia are expecting to welcome a baby boy into the world. The couple has decided to name their son Enzo.

The 18-year-old attacker dropped the announcement on April 30 on Instagram, posting a series of pictures from a gender reveal party with his partner Eva Garcia.

The heartfelt caption to the post read:

“Where life begins, and love never ends. Planning your arrival and knowing you're going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement.

“We can't explain how we feel to be able to fulfill our biggest dream together. We're counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo.”

As per the Sun, the gender reveal party was held at Victor's restaurant in Hale. Manchester United’s official Instagram handle congratulated the happy couple with a hearty message:

“Congratulations to you and your family, Alejandro ❤️”

Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire also chimed in, saying:

“Congratulations to you both ❤️”

The announcement capped off a massive week in Alejandro Garnacho’s life. On Friday, he signed a new five-year deal with Manchester United, which has brought about a significant rise in his wages.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that the new deal would see the winger make 10-time of his previous salary. It is believed that Garnacho was on a £7,000-per-week contract prior to Friday’s extension.

How long have Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho and Eva Garcia been together?

According to the Sun, Manchester United ace Alejandro Garnacho and his girlfriend Eva Garcia went public with their relationship at the start of 2021. However, it is believed that the pair had known each other for a few years before announcing their relationship status.

They are both from Spain and Eva Garcia has been in Manchester since Garnacho’s move from Atletico Madrid in 2020. The childhood sweethearts have since been living a quiet life together in Cheshire.

Garcia, who is regularly seen cheering Garnacho on, is a student. She reportedly bounces back and forth between Spain and Cheshire to balance her two families.

Poll : 0 votes