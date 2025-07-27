"We are extremely happy to have him" - Mikel Arteta hails star likened to Lionel Messi by Arsenal supporters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his joy at having teenage star Max Dowman, who has been likened to Lionel Messi, in his care. The 15-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant introduction to first-team football, impressing in cameos against AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Ad

Arteta spoke with reporters about the young midfielder, admitting that the club has a special talent on their hands. He praised the club's academy and the player's family for helping him progress so well in his journey as a professional footballer at his age.

"Yeah, it is special. Obviously what he’s done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him. I think again the environment that he’s around in. His family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time."

Ad

Trending

Max Dowman was unable to make his senior debut for Arsenal in the 2024-25 season due to his age. The youngster has shown fans exactly why the hype around him is justified in his cameo appearances this pre-season. He ran rings around the Newcastle United midfield today, winning the penalty from which Martin Odegaard scored the winner in the 3-2 win.

Arsenal fans have been left excited by the performance of the teenager and compared him to a young Lionel Messi on X.

Ad

A fan named the youngster as the second coming of Lionel Messi.

"Got excited that Max Dowman is the second coming of Messi then remembered he’s 6 years younger than me and now my day is ruined", they posted.

Another fan named him as the second cleverest player they have ever watched, only behind Messi.

"No words for Max Dowman. Athletically already PL level at 15 years old and he’s probably only 2nd to Messi for the ‘cleverest’ players I’ve ever watched", they wrote.

Ad

A fan pointed out that Messi was not this good at 15.

"Messi wasn’t this good at 15. Max Dowman might just be his heir", they wrote.

Another fan referred to the teenager as the English Lionel Messi.

"Seen enough, Dowman is the english Messi", they hailed.

Barring any injuries, Max Dowman will likely make his competitive first-team debut for Arsenal this season. The youngster has earned the trust of manager Arteta, and appears set for a big future.

Ad

When Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres made his choice in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate

New Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres was unveiled in front of the club's fans ahead of their pre-season game against Newcastle United. The Sweden international has joined the Gunners in a €63.5 million plus €10 million transfer from Sporting Club, signing a five-year deal.

Back in 2023, Gyokeres made his thoughts on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate clear in an interview. While answering quickfire questions, the 27-year-old picked Ronaldo over Messi, according to SportBible.

Viktor Gyokeres has taken the number 14 shirt at the Emirates and will likely debut for the club on their tour of Asia. The former Brighton & Hove Albion striker is the sixth addition to Mikel Arteta's squad this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More