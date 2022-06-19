"We have f*****g burned through cash" - Manchester United CEO caught on camera bad-mouthing club's transfer strategy

A leaked video of Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has been circling around on social media where he can be seen using strong words to condemn the club's transfer policy. Arnold sat in with a few supporters at the Boot Inn Pub in Cheshire where his comments were recorded and leaked.

The Red Devils faithful were going to launch an anti-Glazers protest outside his house, as per the Mirror, and upon finding out the same, Arnold joined them to discuss Manchester United's transfer policy and other issues.

In the video, he can be heard saying (via the Mirror):

"We spent a billion pounds on players. We have spent more than anyone in Europe. It doesn’t sit easy with me and I worry how we get this sorted for the future. What’s happened is we have f*****g burned through cash."

The chief executive chose not to defend the Glazers while addressing the fans and acknowledged that they haven't utilized the money with proper planning. He said:

“You can’t go to our training ground and say ‘show me where the £1 billion is because we haven’t spent money well historically. I’m not here to defend (chairman) Joel (Glazer). He must speak for himself. But you have taken the time to come here and make your views known - and I respect that. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money."

Although the Manchester United CEO has suggested that there is enough money to sign their targets this season, he admits that generating funds will become a pressing need soon. Arnold added:

“For this summer, the money manager and director of football (John Murtough) wants is there. For the future, for investing in a new stadium and a latest-and-greatest training ground we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to get investors in. I’ve got to have more cash now because no club in the world has the money to build a new stadium. The money has got to come from somewhere."

Arnold drops hint over Manchester United potentially signing Barcelona midfielder

Frenkie de Jong's future is uncertain at Barcelona, with the player being continuously linked with the Red Devils since Erik ten Hag's arrival in the dugout. The Guardian reported that Manchester United's €60m bid was rejected by the Catalan club, but they are determined to return with a €70m offer soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça.€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

As these conversations continue, the Manchester United chief executive's comments could encourage fans as he assures that money will not restrict their pursuit. While discussing with fans at the Cheshire club, Arnold said:

"Money is not a consideration on who we want. The manager wants him (De Jong) and they have actually done the work. He's a great player. Is it 100 or 200 [million]? I don't know. Get who you f*****g want. Do you want me buying the players? Does that not ring a bell?"

He also conveyed to the Red Devils faithful that their love and care for the team did not go unnoticed and would not be neglected even if a change in ownership was to occur.

“You might not like our current owners - I can’t help that. But if you want someone else to come in they will see that the fans love the team and that is positive. But last year was a f***ing nightmare. There was hate at every game.”

