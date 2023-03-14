"We were far superior!" - Gerard Pique rubbishes claims that Barcelona depended on referees during 'golden era'

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has insisted that his former club did not pay off the referees, claiming they did not need outside help to win matches during their golden era.

Barcelona are accused of making regular payments to Enriquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018 while he was operating as the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain. Many rival clubs have become vocal in the aftermath of the accusations, claiming that the Catalans used favors to win matches in that span.

Pique, who played for Barcelona for 14 years, has addressed the severe accusations against the Blaugrana, claiming that much-superior Barca required no assistance to win. The Spaniard, who hung up his boots in November 2022, said:

“I put my hand in the fire that Barça have not bought off referees. If you want to buy a referee, it’s as easy as giving him an envelope in black. You don’t go to a vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees. There is no logic to it. We are used to conspiracies and campaigns from here on.

“As much as they want to tarnish it, it’s such a golden era… it’s no longer what we won but how it was won. They can review everything. We were far, far superior. We didn’t depend on the referees. I would pass over it and move on to the next. It’s true that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is involved, but I trust the club.”

Between 2001 and 2018, Barca won nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies, and four Champions League trophies, amongst other honors. They famously bagged two historic trebles in 2009 and 2015.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hits out at “scoundrels” who are trying to malign the club’s legacy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a strong message to the club’s critics, claiming that some unscrupulous and envious people are behind the Negreira scandal.

The Blaugrana find themselves amid a sea of controversy after it was reported that they made continued payments to former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees Enrique Negreira. Club president Laporta, however, has insisted that Barcelona are a club with values and have done nothing to tarnish their reputation.

In a press conference, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I really want to face the scoundrels who are trying to stain our club. Barça is a club with values. The club is admired and recognised all over the world. It also happens that some, motivated by envy, try to erode our reputation with campaigns made in bad faith.

“There are some ferocious attacks to sully our crest, which have nothing to do with reality. And you can be sure that the board of directors that I have the honor of presiding over will defend it with all our might.”

Laporta promised to explain it all at a press conference. A date for the same is yet to be announced.

