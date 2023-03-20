"We don't fear anyone" - Arsenal superstar sends defining message to rivals after Crystal Palace win

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has confidently stated that the Gunners fear no team in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the league table, eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Their upcoming fixtures, however, could make or break their title challenge. The Gunners are set to face Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United in the space of four weeks.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in the league on March 19. Speaking to Saka after the game, the BBC's Welsh radio and television presenter Jason Mohammad backed Mikel Arteta's side to beat any opponent they face.

He said (via BBC):

"Martin [Keown] was urging caution. I was saying, ‘look, when I look at you in the squad, you've got you should go to Manchester. You should go to Liverpool with great belief.’ Martin thinks that I'm getting to ahead of the game, but you must be going to those grounds thinking we can win here."

Asked to elaborate on his views, former Arsenal player Keown explained:

"Well, I think there's a lot of tough games coming up. Certainly away from home from Arsenal, you're gonna have probably win at Anfield, away at Newcastle you might have to win. At [Manchester] City the game is obviously very important to you."

Saka, however, believes that he and his teammates have not feared anyone this season and that attitude will not change in the future. He opined:

"We don’t fear anyone. I think you can see the way we play and even when they came here, the way we played against them. So yeah, we don't fear anyone, we'll be ready."

"That is why we are top of the league" - Gabriel Jesus reveals key reason behind Arsenal's incredible season

Gunner's striker Gabriel Jesus has attributed their stellar form this season to strong bonding and camaraderie within the team.

In an interview with The Independent, the Brazilian said:

"The team are doing so good. I think no one here is the main man. Everyone is together. When I got injured, we were sure Eddie (Nketiah) could go there and help us – and he did it. (Leandro) Trossard came in and did it as well. So everyone is together, to be champions of this big, big competition, we need not only 11 players."

He added:

"I believe when you have a good relationships among team-mates. Everything on the pitch works well. That is why we are top of the league. We are playing good football. We understand each other. It’s very good to be a family."

The north London side will face Leeds United at home after the international break on April 1.

