"We have to feel some pain sometimes" - Cristiano Ronaldo offers fitness update as Manchester United prepare to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided an update on his availability for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Portuguese had to sit out United's 1-0 win over Villa in the third round of FA Cup on Monday due to a muscular problem.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Ronaldo said of his fitness:

"I'm good. I just have a little touch but, you know, it's part of my work. You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It's nothing big and I hope to be good soon."

When asked about his availability for the Premier League match against Aston Villa, he said:

"I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let's see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed. I'm confident."

He added:

"I know my body. One hundred per cent. I'm mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football. So it's good. I'm a different person, a different player [to my younger self] but the ambition is still the same. I want to play and help the team."

Manchester United will hope to have Cristiano Ronaldo back for the key match against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo has been United's top scorer this season, scoring 14 goals and making three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions. So to say that he is key to the Red Devils' attack would be an understatement.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League. They are six points off fourth-placed West Ham United. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have shown some resurgence since appointing Steven Gerrard as their new manager in December.

In their FA Cup encounter on Monday, Manchester United were very lucky to get away with a 1-0 win. Villa dominated the match and had multiple chances to score at Old Trafford but couldn't.

The Premier League clash is at Villa Park, hence they will be even more motivated. They have also recently signed Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, who could make their debuts against the Red Devils.

Manchester United will need Ronaldo to be fit and on top of his goalscoring form to continue challenging for a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

