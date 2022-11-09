"We should all feel privileged" - Portugal football president makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes has claimed that Seleção das Quinas should feel privileged to have Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fernando Santos' side head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will likely captain Portugal during the campaign, although there has been debate over his role in the team.

The Red Devils striker is struggling for form, having bagged just three goals and contributed two assists in 16 appearances across competitions

Ronaldo has been at the forefront of the Portuguese national team since making his debut in 2003.

He has earned 191 international caps, scoring 117 goals, and is the all-time top goalscorer in international football.

Ronaldo may be struggling in front of goal, but Gomes has lauded the former Real Madrid attacker.

Gomes remained tight-lipped on Ronaldo's situation and the argument over his role for Seleção das Quinas in Qatar.

He told Marca (via A Bola):

“This is a topic that I cannot answer. I have never interfered and, until my time in the FPF comes to an end, I will never enter areas that are within the competence of the coach."

However, Gomes feels that the Portuguese should feel privileged to have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks ahead of the FIFA World Cup:

"Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo is talking about Portugal. It must be remembered that his career, like that of many other players, in the national team is memorable. We should all feel privileged to live in a time when our national team brings together so much talent, with Ronaldo at the head, and the result is what we know."

This may be the last time Cristiano Ronaldo appears at a FIFA World Cup. The United striker is creeping ever closer to the end of his career.

By the time the 2026 tournament comes around, he will be 41-years-old.

He won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016 but is yet to lift international football's most prestigious trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo can find form again at the FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo has seven goals in 17 appearances at the World Cup

According to his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo may return to his usual best if he plays at the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese forward's struggles this season have also seen him given a more withdrawn role under manager Erik ten Hag.

Six of his 16 appearances this campaign have been from the bench - Ronaldo has visibly grown frustrated with his game time at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand believes that the FIFA World Cup might allow Ronaldo to get back to peak condition, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"If he goes to the World Cup and plays, he might come back in a better condition than when he left. You don't know."

ITV Football @itvfootball



Here's a classic from CR7 against La Roja from the 2018 World Cup It's Spain vs Portugal this eveningHere's a classic from CR7 against La Roja from the 2018 World Cup It's Spain vs Portugal this evening 🔥Here's a classic from CR7 against La Roja from the 2018 World Cup 🙌 https://t.co/wBufltY8x1

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes