"We feel proud for the club, for the fans" – Barcelona boss Hansi Flick speaks up on Supercopa de Espana triumph over Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened up on his feelings about lifting the Supercopa de Espana trophy after his team recently defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in the summit clash.

Earlier on Sunday (January 12), Flick's side came back from behind to record a thumping win over Los Blancos in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following Kylian Mbappe's fifth-minute opener, the Blaugrana ran away with the game.

Lamine Yamal restored parity with a low shot in the 22nd minute before Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty 14 minutes later. Raphinha and Alejandro Balde each bagged a goal before the break. Raphinha scored another in the 48th minute, while Rodrygo netted one in the 60th minute.

At a pre-match press conference, Flick was asked to offer his thoughts on helping Barcelona win the Supercopa de Espana crown on Sunday. The former Bayern Munich boss replied (h/t Barca Universal):

"The most important thing is that all the players know that. That's the attitude we have to have: to work as a team. I've always said that. It's crucial. The game against Real Madrid was a great victory because it was a final, because it was El Clasico, because of the result... we feel proud for the club, for the fans."

Barcelona are currently third in the 2024-25 La Liga table with 38 points from 19 games, while Real Madrid are second with 43 points from 19 outings.

The Blaugrana, who have scored 83 goals in 28 total matches this season, will next face Real Betis in their Copa del Rey last-16 clash on Wednesday.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rues poor defensive outing in 5-2 loss against Barcelona

After the end of his team's 5-2 loss in the Supercopa de Espana final, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opined on the reigning La Liga champions' performance. The Italian remarked (h/t Madrid Universal):

"We have to look at reality and it is that we did not defend well in the opposite half or with the low block. They scored the goals very easily and we did not work well either collectively or individually because we lost many duels."

Ancelotti, who lost 4-0 to Barcelona in the La Liga last October, added:

"We are sad and disappointed and with sadness, we have to go home. That's how football is. Our sadness is that of our fans, but there is no choice but to look forward and recover the good dynamic we had before this game."

Los Blancos relished 49% possession, recorded 19 shots, and completed 344 passes with 85% accuracy in their recent clash against Barcelona.

Real Madrid will next take on Celta Vigo in a cup contest this Thursday.

