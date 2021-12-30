“We fell on our face with that” – Per Mertesacker explains what went wrong for Arsenal in recent years

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker has explained what went wrong for the Gunners in recent years.

Arsenal enjoyed significant success under Arsene Wenger's management, winning three Premier League titles among other trophies. The Gunners, though, faced a decline towards the end of the Frenchman's tenure.

The north London giants finished in the top four of the Premier League in Wenger's first 20 seasons in charge of the club. However, the former AS Monaco boss could only lead them to a fifth and sixth place finish in his final two campaigns.

Wenger was replaced by Unai Emery ahead of the 2018/19 season, but Arsenal have not been able to finish in the top four since the Frenchman's exit. The Gunners have now tasked former captain Mikel Arteta with making them capable of competing against England's best.

While Arsenal hope Arteta can lead them out of their current situation, Mertesacker has pointed out how the Gunners got into such a position in the first place. The former defender admitted that the London outfit got into trouble by trying to go up against the big guns like Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United and spending a significant amount of money on transfers.

Speaking to German regional daily Suddeutsche Zeitung [via Kicker], Mertesacker said:

"We are in a state of transition and are building a team capable of development, which should be peppered with players from our own youth and professionals from abroad. In the meantime, we had lost our way. We tried to make the connection to the top faster with costly commitments. We fell on our faces with that."

Mertesacker, who currently works with Arsenal's academy, believes the Gunners are on the right track now as they build a team under Arteta's management.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the Premier League

Arsenal do not appear to be in a position to be in the title race with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea yet. However, the Gunners are showing signs of improvement under Arteta.

The north London club currently sit fourth in the Premier League table. Arsenal have earned 35 points from 19 matches, which is six behind third-placed Liverpool.

Arsenal have also booked a place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup this season. The Gunners will face Jurgen Klopp's side in the first leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium on January 6.

Arteta will be hoping to lead Arsenal to their first top four finish since 2016, while also potentially winning a domestic trophy this season.

