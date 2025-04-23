"We felt completely ready to beat them" - Arsenal star Martin Odegaard reflects on emphatic Champions League triumph over Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has revealed that Arsenal were thoroughly prepared to beat Los Blancos for the second time in the UEFA Champions League this season after winning the first leg. This follows their two-legged win over Real Madrid, which eliminated the defending champions in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

In an interview, Odegaard reflected on the Gunners' triumph over Real Madrid in the UCL. He said (via Mirror):

"We felt completely ready to beat them again. But if you go away to Real Madrid and want to win there, then you have to be properly on it. It’s a stadium that’s special in terms of history and they’ve had a lot of crazy games and results there – especially in the Champions League."

He added:

"So it was about staying focused, doing our own thing and making sure we win the game again. I was so pleased that we had the courage to play our own game in the Bernabeu. A lot of teams go there and end up not doing anything, but in the second half especially, we used the ball more and you could see the space open up."

After recording a three-goal advantage, engineered by Declan Rice in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were confident that they would eliminate Madrid. Due to Madrid's history in the competition, many feared that Madrid could overturn the deficit in the second leg.

Mikel Arteta's men obtained a late 2-1 victory against Los Blancos in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. This ensured an aggregate 5-1 scoreline in favor of the Gunners.

"We will have those conversations" - Arsenal's manager on Bukayo Saka's future

Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Bukayo Saka's contract situation will be discussed at the appropriate time. He also expressed optimism that the club and the Englishman would find a decent solution to the contract situation.

Ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23, Arteta said (via Afcstuff on X):

"When the time comes, we will have those conversations and I’m sure the club is very on top of it. I think Bukayo has been very clear what his intentions are as well, so I think everything is in the right place."

Despite spending a lengthy time on the sidelines this season, Saka has been one of Arsenal's best players this season, netting 11 goals and recording 14 assists in 30 games across competitions.

His current deal with the north London outfit will expire in June 2027.

