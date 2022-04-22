"We all felt the love and respect" - Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo issues message after welcoming girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and newborn child back home

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed the return of his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his newborn daughter from the hospital.

This came after the passing of his child, which the star shared, asking for support and privacy. Many football fans and clubs tweeted in support of the star, with fans at Anfield singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in support of Ronaldo during Liverpool's clash with United on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo thanked everyone for their support and welcomed his partner and the newest member of his family hoe, posting:

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now, it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

The Manchester United star will take comfort in the safe delivery of his daughter and his partner’s return home. Ronaldo is still on leave from the Red Devils. It is unclear when he will return or if he will take part in the remainder of the campaign.

Manchester United struggle against Liverpool without Cristiano Ronaldo

While they ended the summer transfer window with much excitement about the future, the Red Devils have been stunned by the harsh reality of the league. With barely six games left in the league, United are in sixth place and could be out of the top-four race if they lose to Arsenal on the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the team that lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield this week. The Red Devils were lackluster in attack, unable to muster any serious moves or find their way into the final third consistently.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for singing 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute in memory of his baby son Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for singing 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute in memory of his baby son ❤️ https://t.co/lINhogCfl2

Manchester United have five games left to play in the league, with key games against Arsenal and Chelsea coming up. A loss at this point could see them out of contention for European football next season.

This will be a poor end to the campaign for a side that finished in second place last year. It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford if they are unable to secure Champions League football at the end of the campaign.

