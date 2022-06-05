"We fight for everything next season again" - Jose Enrique names 2 players Liverpool should sign this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has put forth his suggestions regarding the two attacking signings the Reds should make this summer. There is little clarity on the long-term future of Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane is looking to leave this summer. Hence, Jurgen Klopp is expected to scour the market and secure new attacking options for the long run.

Enrique believes that West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Benfica's Darwin Nunez would be the two ideal signings for Liverpool. The 36-year-old asked the question on Twitter, mentioning the four players Liverpool have been linked with so far, and asking his audience who they would like the Reds to sign.

Bowen and Nunez were on the list, alongside Christopher Nkunku and Arnaut Danjuma. Expressing his opinion on the same, Enrique replied to his own tweet explaining exactly what they'd need to compete for everything again next season.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 With Mane set to leave the club this season for what it looks like, we're looking to get a replacement for him.



We've been linked with some interesting names so far, who would you like to see join us this summer? With Mane set to leave the club this season for what it looks like, we're looking to get a replacement for him.We've been linked with some interesting names so far, who would you like to see join us this summer? https://t.co/vCLjua3GSj

The former Liverpool defender wrote:

"Bowen and nuñez both for me because we need a back up for Salah even if he renew his contract and a cover right back and we fight for everything next season again."

Story continues below ad

Both players mentioned by Enrique have had a great 2021-22 campaign. The West Ham winger has arguably been his team's best player this campaign. He ended the season with an impressive tally of 18 goals and 13 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Bowen and nuñez both for me because we need a back up for Salah even if he renew his contract and a cover right back and we fight for everything next season again Bowen and nuñez both for me because we need a back up for Salah even if he renew his contract and a cover right back and we fight for everything next season again

Nunez, on the other hand, is being linked with many big European clubs on the back of his phenomenal campaign. The Uruguayan has scored 34 goals in 44 appearances and is valued at €55 million in the market.

Story continues below ad

West Ham star will be an ideal replacement for Liverpool's Salah

Jarrod Bowen has proven this season that he is ready to make the switch to a bigger club. The Reds and Mohamed Salah are unable to find middle ground for the Egyptian to sign a contract extension, with the club falling short of fulfilling the player's salary demands.

The West Ham winger will prove to be a shrewd deal in this case. He earns £80,000 per-week at the London Stadium and getting him into Liverpool's wage book will not strain the club. Moreover, his style of play is suitable for Jurgen Klopp's side and he is quite similar to Salah as well.

Bowen is agile and quick, has the feet and skills to turn defenders right and left and his eye for goal or to find a cutting-edge pass in the final third is unquestionable as well. It will be interesting to see, however, if the Reds can fork out the kind of cash required to land both of Enrique's suggestions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far