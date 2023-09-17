"We are finalizing the deal" - Agent confirms Arsenal target is set to join Russian side Dinamo Moscow

The saga of Gremio winger Bitello's potential move to Arsenal has taken another twist. The Gunner's pursuit of Bitello appears to have hit a roadblock, with the young Brazilian ready to join the Russian Premier League, as per HITC.

The agent representing Bitello has confirmed that the deal to transfer the winger to Dinamo Moscow is in its final stages. While the agent acknowledges the allure of a move to Russia, he also concedes that much depends on Bitello's desires, as the player has been content at Gremio.

"We are finalising the deal for Bitello’s transfer to the Russian club (Dinamo Moscow). Until there is a final agreement, much will depend on Bitello’s desire, because everything suits him at Gremio," the agent told HITC.

Meanwhile, according to Brazilian-Russian reporter Fabio Aleixo, Gremio have accepted Dinamo Moscow's £8.5 million bid for Bitello. However, the player emphasized that no contracts have been signed yet.

Bitello told Aleixo via HITC:

“There is an offer, but I leave it to my agent. He knows what I want. I am focused here. I’m having good training days and, when I get back (to Gremio), I’ll have it all figured out. There is an opportunity (to join Dynamo). Right now, nothing is certain. Let’s see what happens.”

Amid all the speculation and uncertainty, Bitello remains focused on his training at Gremio. He deferred decisions to his agent, who knows his desires well and maintained that his current focus lies with his Brazilian club. He leaves the door open to the opportunity to join Dinamo Moscow, but for now, everything remains uncertain.

Manager Mikel Arteta to be without five Arsenal players in lead up to the EPL clash against Everton

Arsenal's clash with Everton on Sunday, September 17, will be challenging for Mikel Arteta, as he'll have to manage without five key players, as per Football London.

Jurrien Timber, who sustained an ACL injury on his Premier League debut, remains unavailable. Thomas Partey, who is still recovering from a muscle problem, will also sit out not just this game but is expected to be out for a few more weeks.

In addition to these long-term absentees, Karl Hein is likely to miss out, while Mohamed Elneny won't be available due to the timing of his return. Furthermore, despite being included in the Arsenal squad, Cedric Soares may also not feature against Everton as other defensive options are in contention.