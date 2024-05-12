"We finished 7th under Moyes, but it never felt as bad as it is now" - Wayne Rooney makes bold claim about current Manchester United side

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has stated that the Red Devils' current campaign feels worse than their 2013-14 season, when they finished seventh under David Moyes. United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish under the Scottish manager and are in danger of breaking that unwanted record in the ongoing season.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of United's clash against Arsenal, the Red Devils legend said (via @centredevils on X):

"We finished 7th under Moyes, but it never felt as bad as it is now."

Talking about manager Erik ten Hag and the players, Rooney stated that everyone is fighting for their future at the club. He said:

"Everyone is fighting for their future, the whole club is. As a player, you need to show your worth, show you deserve to play for this football club. You can't just turn it on in a FA Cup final. It has to start today."

However, he is unsure how the match against Arsenal will go and added:

"It's so unpredictable. You come to Old Trafford and you have no idea what you're going to get. I have no idea what is going to happen here! The most disappointing thing about this season is the goals we've conceded and the desire at times."

Manchester United can all but end Arsenal's title hopes by beating them on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney wanted more fight from Manchester United players

Wayne Rooney spoke to Eurosport earlier this season and claimed that the Manchester United players needed to do more. He stated that Erik ten Hag deserved more from his squad and said:

"I think for me ManUtd they press as individuals. The players are playing as individuals and not so much as a team. Sometimes when you press the ball you have to go again and you talk about how Man City play, they're the best at it in terms of pressing as a group. I think ManUtd they do it so much as individuals that it's difficult for them to get consistency with that. They're in a difficult moment and the manager will always take the hit on that. But these players need to show a bit more responsibility and show a bit more character."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League table and will remain there regardless of the result against Arsenal.