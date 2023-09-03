"We cannot focus just on Messi" - LAFC defender makes bold comments ahead of their clash with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini recently spoke about facing Inter Miami and their talisman Lionel Messi. The MLS clash is set to go down on Sunday (September 3) at the BMO Stadium in California.

Messi has been in stunning form since joining Inter Miami as a free agent earlier this summer. The Argentina captain has so far scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in 10 games for the American club.

Up next is LAFC and Messi will square off against Chiellini, a defender whom he faced three times in European football, winning once, drawing once and losing once. Speaking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, the Italian defender said (quotes as per GOAL):

"I knew [Messi's quality]. But now maybe all the Americans are understanding better and better what he’s capable of. I lost a lot of times, I also have bad memories."

Chiellini further added his team's plan to tackle the threat presented by the Argentina captain as the Juventus legend said (quotes from AS USA):

“We cannot focus just on Messi. The game is LAFC against Miami. If you want to play one-against-one against Messi, it’s impossible to win. But I think, however, LAFC could beat Miami as a group.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were held on to a goalless stalemate in their previous game against Nashville FC. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether they can return to winning ways against LAFC.

LAFC coach spoke about the task of handling Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo provided a realistic take on how his team will handle Lionel Messi during the MLS showdown against Inter Miami. Cherundolo admitted that it's impossible to contain the superstar forward throughout the entirety of the game.

He further added that his side will have to take more of a team approach to nullify Messi's threat. Cherundolo said ahead of the game (via AS USA):

“It’s an illusion to try to think you’re gonna stop him for 90 minutes. That’s just the way the game works and the way he’s been able to do throughout his career against every team.”

Messi will once again be the main protagonist for Inter Miami as Tata Martino's team look to get all three points in the upcoming clash.