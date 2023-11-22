“We were more focused on that than the game” - Lionel Messi explains why Argentina walked out after violent clash at Maracana

Ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, Maracana was plunged into violence, leading to Lionel Messi and Co.'s decision to walk off the pitch. The situation, which took place in the stands, required a significant delay for kick-off, extending it by almost half an hour.

In a section of the stadium, a fracas erupted among rival supporters, rapidly spiralling out of control. This required the swift involvement of both the stadium's security apparatus and local law enforcement officials, who only seemed to make it worse as they used batons on the fans.

Various members of the Argentine contingent, including Messi, moved to the stands to observe the violence and try to quell things. In a particularly notable moment, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was witnessed engaging directly with the security personnel to stop them from using their batons.

The rising tensions and ensuing chaos prompted a decisive response from Lionel Messi and the Argentine team as they opted to vacate the pitch, rather than play. Meanwhile, the Brazilian squad maintained their position on the pitch.

After the tension had subsided, Argentina made their return to the field, allowing the game to finally begin. Following the match, which concluded with a 1-0 defeat for Brazil, Lionel Messi offered insights into the reasoning behind their temporary exit (via Albiceleste Talk):

"We saw how they were hitting the people, it already happened in the Libertadores final. We were more focused on that than on the game. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened. This group continues to achieve historic things."

Otamendi's header seals the win for Argentina over Brazil in Maracana with Lionel Messi struggling to make an impact

Nicolas Otamendi emerged as the unanticipated hero for Argentina, as he soared above two defenders to net the pivotal goal against Brazil from a corner.

Lionel Messi, often the talisman for the side, struggled to impact the game before his exit late on, as Angel di Maria came on as his substitute. His crucial intervention as a peacemaker ahead of the game was necessary, but when the match started, it was not Messi who seized the limelight, but Otamendi.

Otamendi's lone goal proved decisive in Argentina's narrow 1-0 victory, a result that further solidified their position at the top of the World Cup qualifiers. But this victory will also intensify the woes of Brazil, who are grappling with the struggles of a three-game losing streak.