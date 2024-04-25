"We have not forgotten you Tito" - Lionel Messi posts heartfelt tribute to former Barcelona manager Tito Vilanova on his death anniversary

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to share a tribute to former Barcelona boss Tito Vilanova, who tragically passed away in 2014. The former manager died of cancer in 2014 after a three-year battle with the illness, and today (April 25) marks the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Vilanova was a popular and respected figure at Barcelona, hence his death aged just 45 was a rude shock to the club and its fans. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and had to step down as Barcelona manager in 2013 as the illness progressed.

Lionel Messi had a close bond with Tito Vilanova, with the Argentine having first played under him at U-16 level with Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas. The 36-year-old remembered his former manager with a touching post via his Instagram stories. He a picture of them together in training with a heartfelt comment, writing:

"10 years now, we have not forgotten you Tito"

Vilanova worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp before taking over the management of the club after his exit in 2012. In his only season in charge of La Blaugrana, he led them to win the league with 100 points for the first time in their history. This is despite his illness causing him to be absent for many games.

Lionel Messi achieved his record-breaking 91-goal calendar year performance under the guidance of Vilanova in the first half of the 2012-13 season. The main training pitch at Barcelona's training center has been named after Vilanova as a means to honor his memory.

Concern for Inter Miami over Lionel Messi participation against New England Revolution

Inter Miami are in a state of confusion as to whether captain Lionel Messi will be available to face New England Revolution in their upcoming MLS game. The Herons are keen to continue their fine run of form in the league that has kept them at the summit of the Eastern Conference.

New England Revolution play their home games at the Gillette Stadium on April 27, one of the few remaining artificial surface stadiums in the MLS. Messi will not be keen to play on the surface, given the risk he runs of picking up a serious injury by playing there (via GOAL).

The captain has yet to announce his decision to the club, but his participation in the game is in doubt. His recurrent injury problems this season will certainly be considered by Inter Miami during their team selection.