“We fought until the last moment and at the end we got another win!” – Lionel Messi reacts after guiding Inter Miami to comeback win over FC Dallas

Lionel Messi took to Instagram as he reacted to Inter Miami's dramatic win against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 clash. Messi's side managed a penalty shootout win to register a slot in the last eight of the competition.

Messi scored the opener during the clash at the Toyota Center as he netted from the edge of the penalty area from a Jordi Alba pass. Inter Miami, though, trailed by three goals to one in the 63rd minute as Facundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo and Alan Velasco got on the scoresheet for Dallas.

While Benjamin Cremaschi did manage to pull one back for Tata Martino's team, an own goal from Robert Taylor made the score 4-2. There was time for more drama and the game ended in a stunning manner after Marco Farfan scored an own goal, Messi netted a picture-esque free-kick to make the scoreline 4-4.

Inter Miami went on to win the game on penalties (5-3) and Lionel Messi converted the first spot-kick for his team. The Argentina captain reacted on social media after leading his team to an emphatic victory as he wrote:

"We fought until the last moment and at the end we got another win!! One more step... 😃🙌🏼 Thanks to all the people in Dallas for the love."

MLS commissioner said they are trying to bring Kylian Mbappe to the league after Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has been a massive boost for US Soccer. Apart from his superstardom as a player, the Argentina captain also has performed at a peak level for his club.

He has already scored seven goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the Miami club. Messi's arrival has garnered a great amount of attention to the MLS and the league's commissioner Don Garber said that they are looking to bring in Kylian Mbappe. He said (via AS USA):

“There was only one David Beckham, there’s only one Lionel Messi. But, you know, who knows? Mbappé wants to come into the league and a team in our MLS wants to do something unique? MLS is ambitious and innovative and who knows what kind of structure we’ll come up with.”

Much like Messi, Mbappe is one of the biggest superstars in world football at this point in time. His potential arrival could transcend the league to a new level. The Frenchman, though, is likelier to join Real Madrid with his PSG future up in the air.