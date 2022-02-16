"We were more on the front" - Victor Lindelof claims Manchester United came out as a 'new team' in the second half during Brighton win

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof recently admitted that the Red Devils came out as a 'new team' in the second half against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United took on Brighton on Tuesday night in an important game in the Premier League. The Red Devils scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 win against the Seagulls.

Speaking to the press after the match, Victor Lindelof revealed his happiness at the team picking up an important win.

Manchester United have drawn their last two league matches against Burnley and Southampton. They were punished on both occasions for failing to see out the match. As a result, the win against Brighton was important both for the points table and their form going into the final end of the season.

However, Brighton were no pushover. The Seagulls dominated the play in the first half and created more chances than the hosts. The Old Trafford faithful made their frustrations clear by booing the home team back into the dressing room at half-time.

The reaction of the fans and Rangnick's half-time pep talk did the trick as a resurgent United came out for the second 45. Ronaldo opened the scoring six minutes into the second half.

Manchester United's night was made easy when Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was sent off in the 54th minute. Bruno Fernades added a 97th minute cushion goal to seal the victory for United.

What will be satisfying for Manchester United is that the club also managed to keep a clean sheet against a vibrant Brighton side.

Lindelof, who played an important part on the night, admitted that his team had to pull up their socks after a poor first half. The Swedish international was happy that the fans saw a better performance in the second 45.

He said:

"I don't think we played that good in the first half. We didn't get the press right and we were a bit too deep, so we talked about that at half-time. I think we came out in the second half as a new team and performed much better. We were more on the front, more aggressive."

He added:

"That makes it easier for everyone, if we defend forward and put them under pressure because then they can't play through us easily. I think that's the main thing, we were more aggressive to win the ball back. I think overall, we should be pleased with the performance and the three points."

Victor Lindelof replaced Manchester United star Raphael Varane in the starting elevan against Brighton

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are Manchester United's preferred center backs in the starting XI. However, the Frenchman was ruled out due to stomach pain which allowed Lindelof to start against Brighton.

Lindelof was professional in his performance. Despite knowing he is third in the pecking order amongst the CBs at the club, Lindelof put in a spirited display against Brighton.

His bright performance will only make his case to be given a starting berth in the near future.

