"We have full respect and trust in his methods" - Harry Maguire says Ralf Rangnick has made an impact at Manchester United despite mixed start as interim boss

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that the team has complete trust in interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German's tenure has started on a shaky note at Old Trafford, with United failing to impress fans and pundits. Questions have been raised about Manchester United players not fully trusting Ralf Rangnick's methods.

However, club captain Harry Maguire has put an end to those reports, saying that the players are behind the manager. Maguire said:

"His (Rangnick's) detail and preparation are enormous; we have full respect and trust in his methods. Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season like it does at loads of clubs."

Harry Maguire went on to add that it was down to the players at the end of the day to play well on the pitch, saying:

"(But) it's down to us as players. The quality and leaders are in the team to ensure we finish the season in the top four and with a trophy. This team finished second last year, and we have a better and bigger squad this year, so we have to show the right attitude."

The Manchester United captain added:

"We have big players in the team; leaders. I'm sick of repeating myself, but it can’t continue like this – we need to go on a proper run, starting Monday (against Aston Villa in the FA Cup)."

Harry Maguire dismisses reports of internal rift at Manchester United

Harry Maguire added that reports of an internal rift are nothing more than players being angry at themselves due to the recent run of results, saying:

"We are all angry, and want to do our best, which has probably come across on the pitch at times. But the team spirit is good, despite what people say. Being a professional footballer, you have to take criticism on the chin and react well to it."

The Manchester United captain concluded by saying:

"At the same time, you have to ignore the outside noise sometimes and just get your head down (in training). We know if we can put together a run of results, then everything else takes care of itself."

United are seventh in the Premier League standings at the moment. They're four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but have a game in hand.

