"We fumbled this one" "He is a gem" - Arsenal fans wonder what could've been as 21-year-old target scores yet another UEFA Champions League goal

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

Mudryk scored in the Ukrainian side's recent UEFA Champions League (UCL) group-stage encounter against Celtic, which ended 1-1.

This was the second consecutive UCL match in which the 21-year-old found the back of the net. He was on the scoresheet when Shakhtar met RB Leipzig in their first UCL group encounter of the season, scoring once and assisting twice in a 4-1 win over the Bundesliga side.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Tonight, we watch Mykhaylo Mudryk again. Tonight, we watch Mykhaylo Mudryk again. https://t.co/2ED5T27Zfl

With the strike against Celtic, Mudryk took his season's tally to two goals and three assists in five matches across competitions.

His superlative performances left Gunners fans wondering what could have been had they signed the Ukraine international in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans:

Mohamed Najjar @gunners305 @EduardoHagn We fumbled this one!! Should have paid whatever to get him!!! Smh @EduardoHagn We fumbled this one!! Should have paid whatever to get him!!! Smh

QDJ17 @QDJ17afc @EduardoHagn class finish. Looks like he could be a fantastic signing for us @EduardoHagn class finish. Looks like he could be a fantastic signing for us

edwin aaron @Hogwarts433 @EduardoHagn Thats electrifying pace ...and a sumptuous finish... he is a gem . @EduardoHagn Thats electrifying pace ...and a sumptuous finish... he is a gem .

Arsenal_Thoughts @ArsenalThoughtz @EduardoHagn We should wait for him to permanently sign before we get hyped about him. I’m pretty he won’t turn of the top premier league teams @EduardoHagn We should wait for him to permanently sign before we get hyped about him. I’m pretty he won’t turn of the top premier league teams

Ray @AFCRay_ @EduardoHagn At this point other clubs are joining the race @EduardoHagn At this point other clubs are joining the race

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



First European goal last week. Second European goal this week. MUDRYK. ROCKET.First European goal last week. Second European goal this week. MUDRYK. ROCKET. 🚀First European goal last week. Second European goal this week. 🌟 https://t.co/hkb7XhDwCa

William Hill @WilliamHill



Apps: 2

Goals: 2

Assists: 2



Mudryk on the Dancefloor. 🕺 Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in more #UCL goals (4) than any other player so far this season:Apps: 2Goals: 2Assists: 2Mudryk on the Dancefloor. 🕺 Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in more #UCL goals (4) than any other player so far this season:👕 Apps: 2⚽️ Goals: 2🅰️ Assists: 2Mudryk on the Dancefloor. 🕺 https://t.co/RzV6NLB35z

Arsenal's five summer signings help them start the season on a high

Arsenal signed five players for their senior team this summer. Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City was the most high-profile arrival, alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League table with five wins in six matches so far. Their only defeat in the English top flight this season came against arch-rivals Manchester United, who prevailed 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4.

Mikel Arteta's men started their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high as well, defeating FC Zurich 2-1 in a Group A encounter last week.

The Gunners will want to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Brentford on Sunday, September 18. There is only a one-point difference between them and second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen whether the north London side will manage to maintain their momentum throughout the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy