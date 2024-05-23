“We have games here" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate says he snubbed international call-up in order to stay with the club

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor has declined his international call-up to help the Herons push towards a maiden Supporters Shield triumph in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The 29-year-old will likely be the only one to continue his stay at the club, with most of his teammates departing for the Euros or Copa America.

Taylor, who is of British descent but was born in Finland, has made 34 appearances for the Finnish national side, contributing two goals and three assists. He declined an international call-up in March 2024 as well, showcasing his commitment to Inter Miami's ambitious project.

The Finn has been a solid performer for the Herons, with 14 goals and 15 assists in 91 appearances across all competitions. This season, he has taken a backseat to superstars like Luis Suarez and Messi but has still bagged three goals and an assist in 14 games.

Speaking to the press, Taylor explained his decision to stay in Florida and snub Finland's call-up for their pre-Euro friendlies against Portugal and Scotland. He said:

"We have games here with Inter Miami, so I will be playing with Inter Miami. It’s a difficult situation for coaches on the national team and here in MLS to face the fact that there is no break here between games, and for me, I have to make a difficult decision sometimes, but I feel like my home is here and I need to focus on bringing the results here."

Expand Tweet

Miami currently sit on 31 points after 15 games atop the Eastern Conference table, one point ahead of FC Cincinnati, who have a game in hand. With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez soon leaving for Copa America, Taylor's decision to stay back will provide a massive boost to Tata Martino's side.

Which game will be Lionel Messi's last game for Inter Miami before the Copa America?

Argentine national team expert Gaston Edul of TyC Sports has revealed Lionel Messi's last game with Inter Miami before the upcoming Copa America.

La Albiceleste will be aiming to lift the trophy once again after their triumph in 2021. It could possibly be 36-year-old Messi's final major tournament. The maestro will certainly be keen to leave a mark and inspire his side to great success.

If Messi could power his side deep into the competition, he could end up missing as many as six MLS games for Inter Miami. The Herons will also be missing sharpshooter Luis Suarez, who will be on duty with Uruguay at the Copa America as well.

There have been many speculations about Lionel Messi's last game with Miami before leaving for international duty. Edul has claimed that the Argentine legend will play against St. Louis SC on June 1, just two days before the national side's training camp commences.

Expand Tweet

This would imply that Inter Miami have three games to go with Messi before the Copa America - Vancouver Whitecaps (A), Atlanta United (H) and St Louis SC (H). They will be hoping to make the most of these games and extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.