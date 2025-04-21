“We have a gentleman's agreement” - Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro breaks silence on Xabi Alonso’s future amid Real Madrid interest

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has spoken on the future of manager Xabi Alonso, who has been touted as the next Real Madrid manager. The Spaniard has been linked with Los Blancos after an impressive stint in charge of the Bundesliga side, in which he led them to a double.

Ad

Alonso's name has been mentioned severally in the past week as an option for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti under fire for a disappointing season so far. Journalist Matteo Moretto has reported that Alonso may be on the move once the season ends, as has been revealed by Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"We have a gentleman's agreement that if a team he's played for comes to the team, we'll sit down and talk and we won't put any obstacles in their way."

Alonso was in charge of Real Sociedad B between 2019 and 2022, before Bayer Leverkusen took a chance on him and appointed him as their manager. He steered the club away from a relegation scrap in the 2022-23 season before winning the club its first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season. He followed it up with a first DFB Pokal title since 1993 in the same season, and fell to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final.

Ad

Xabi Alonso turned down approaches from former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich last summer to remain with Bayer Leverkusen. The 43-year-old now appears primed for a return to Real Madrid, where he played and coached their U-14 team in 2018. The Spanish giants will want him to be in the dugout for the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and will enter into negotiations with the Bundesliga champions.

Real Madrid secure hard-fought win over Athletic Club to bounce back from UCL disappointment

Real Madrid kept their slim hopes of LaLiga glory alive with a win over Athletic Club in their league meeting on Sunday. The Spanish giants claimed a 1-0 win to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal.

Ad

Following their 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, morale was low in the Los Blancos camp ahead of facing Athletic Club. They needed a 93rd minute strike from Federico Valverde to win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the absence of suspended top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated completely at home, having 73% of the ball and firing 22 attempts, seven of which were on target. They generated a 1.51 xG, compared to 0.19 from their visitors, who managed just three shots and one on target.

Real Madrid moved back to within four points of rivals Barcelona, who secured a late win over Celta Vigo a day prior. Both sides will lock horns in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday for a chance at silverware.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More