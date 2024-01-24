“We get on so, so well” - Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka misses out as Declan Rice names 4 players he has grown closest to at Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently shared the four players he's formed the closest relationship with at the Emirates this season.

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United last summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. The midfielder has had an excellent start at the club, having scored three goals and provided three assists in 30 games across competitions.

In an interview on the club's website, Rice was asked about his teammates and who he's the closest with. The England international surprisingly skipped compatriot Bukayo Saka, naming Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and compatriot Aaron Ramsdale.

Rice said (via Mirror):

"To be fair, I’ve formed a lot of really good relationships here. There’s a lot of different cultures and I’m really close with Gabriel Maghalaes – we get on so, so well. Alex Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Ramsdale too.

"I get on with everyone, I talk to everyone and it’s great to have a good relationship with so many different people in the team. I look around and I think these are the people that I want to win stuff with and have a long career with."

Rice also shared how much he's learned from the four players, especially as they come from different backgrounds. He also hailed the club and the Premier League for having a multicultural environment and said:

"They’ve taught me so much. Take me and Gabriel for example. We’re both completely different personalities from completely different backgrounds and we play football in a different way too, but we learn so much from each other and we’ve formed a really good friendship.

"It’s what I love about the Premier League and Arsenal – it’s such a multicultural environment, and everyone understands that and respects it. There’s not one player here who doesn’t get along with everyone else. That’s what makes this group so special."

Rice has fit in well at Arsenal despite only joining them last summer. With Thomas Partey out due to injury and Granit Xhaka leaving last summer, the Englishman has been a key part of their midfield.

Arsenal preparing for tough games as they look to remain in title race

The Gunners broke a four-game winless run across competitions by beating Crystal Palace 5-0 at home in the Premier League on January 20. They are third in the standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool, and level with Manchester City (2nd), who have a game in hand.

Arsenal have some tough tests coming up next, starting with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 30. The Tricky Trees have lost just once in their last five games across competitions, including wins over Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Following that, Arsenal will host Liverpool on February 4 before facing London rivals West Ham United away on February 11. Positive results in all three games would put the Gunners in good stead in their pursuit of their first league title in over 20 years.