"We get to watch him ball today", "Can't wait" - Liverpool fans ecstatic as star starts in FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool fans are conveying their excitement on X after Arne Slot included Federico Chiesa in his starting XI to face Plymouth Argyle. The two sides are set to face each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Home Park later today (Sunday, February 9).

Slot has named a heavily rotated side following his side's recent hard-fought 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal for Liverpool while Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense.

The midfield comprises James McConnell, Harvey Elliott, and Trey Nyoni. Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chiesa has been limited to just nine appearances across all competitions this season due to injuries, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Despite making just two starts to date, the summer signing will be hoping to return his form against Plymouth.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Can’t wait for chiesa ball."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"We get to watch Chiesa ball today…"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"We are all seated and ready for Chiesa ball," one fan commented.

"Chiesa hat trick and Rio first goal for the club we will be there," another added.

"Nyoni. McConnell. Chiesa. Quansah. Endo. I am loving seeing all these kids and other players get play time," one fan typed.

"Perfect game for McConnell, Nyoni, and Quansah to show why they deserve to be at Liverpool. Also great game for Gomez, Jota and Chiesa to gain fitness and sharpness, Definitely going to need all 3 in the run in.." another stated.

"Not achieving what we felt like we could" - Jarell Quansah on why Liverpool are performing well despite change in management

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah has outlined why the Reds are exceeding expectations this season despite Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp over the summer. He admitted one reason was because they were unable to secure more silverware last season, barring the EFL Cup.

The Reds looked in fine form last season following their midfield rebuild in the summer of 2023. Despite eyeing a potential quadruple at one stage, their momentum fizzled out with Manchester City securing the Premier League title.

When asked about his side's excellent form this season, Quansah told the club's official website:

“It probably started last year with the sort of disappointment of not achieving what we felt like we could. I think we came into this season knowing what we’re capable of and we are obviously just pretty much the same team that finished last season."

He added:

“We were in and around it last season so I didn’t see why we couldn’t keep it up this season. I think it’s just the habits that we’ve instilled within each other and how high our standards are. Off the pitch we know what we’re doing – recovery sessions, training and how hard it has to be and how we must just push each other day in and day out.”

Liverpool are arguably the most in-form team in Europe at the moment, having reached the EFL Cup final. They are also currently first in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League standings and could be set to hoist multiple trophies this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback