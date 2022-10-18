"We aren't getting that now" – Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United forwards to learn from Arsenal star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the out-of-form Red Devils forwards could draw inspiration from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's confident style of play.

Saka, 21, has established himself as a crucial starter for Mikel Arteta's side over the past two seasons. He has recently proved to be the difference in each of Arsenal's last three matches. He scored the decisive goals in Arsenal's wins against Liverpool, Bodo/Glimt, and Leeds United.

A technical dribbler renowned for his directness, Saka has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Bukayo Saka is the first player to have been involved in 50 goals for @Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in all competitions, scoring 26 and assisting 24 since the Spaniard took charge. Acolyte. 50 - Bukayo Saka is the first player to have been involved in 50 goals for @Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in all competitions, scoring 26 and assisting 24 since the Spaniard took charge. Acolyte. https://t.co/DWKaHcH78g

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand bemoaned the lack of ingenuity in the current Manchester United lineup. He said:

"We don't seem to have the imagination in those areas. We used to give it to Nani, [Ryan] Giggs, to [David] Beckham even, give it to Antonio Valencia or Cristiano [Ronaldo] when he used to play wide."

Manchester United have proper wide options in Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in their squad. However, Ferdinand rued that the wingers are currently opting for a safe route and lauded Saka for his confidence in a one-versus-one situation. He added:

"At the moment, we get in those positions and unfortunately for us, our wide players are turning away from that. They're not killing full-backs, they're not skinning them. Saka does it at the moment as well as anyone in the league, and he says, 'Right, I'm going to ghost you'."

Ferdinand lauded the United forwards' defensive and tactical efforts, but clarified that the players need to learn how to beat defenders. He said:

"At the moment, our wide players aren't doing that. Parts of their game are working functionally, they're getting into a good shape, defensively they are doing well. But, it's when we have the ball and want them to do that little bit of cherry on the top stuff, we aren't getting that now."

Antony has scored three goals in eight games, while Sancho has registered three goals and one assist in 12 matches this campaign. Elanga, on the other hand, is yet to open his account so far.

Meanwhile, Saka has propelled Arsenal to the top of the 2022-23 Premier League standings with nine wins out of 10 matches so far.

The last four clubs to do so went on to win the title Arsenal have won nine out of their first ten Premier League games this season.The last four clubs to do so went on to win the title Arsenal have won nine out of their first ten Premier League games this season.The last four clubs to do so went on to win the title 👀 https://t.co/v0dBwqkViw

Arsenal and Juventus in race to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a free transfer next summer. Juventus have also recently joined the race.

Rashford, 24, is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2023. However, he is expected to be offered a one-year contract extension.

A versatile forward renowned for his pace and directness, Rashford endured a difficult time last season, registering just five goals and two assists in 32 matches.

However, he has already bettered his numbers this campaign. He has netted five goals and contributed three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the club.

