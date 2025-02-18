Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has shared his thoughts following the LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano. The match, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Catalan club on February 17, saw them return to the top of the league table.

While both sides pressed hard to turn the game in their favor, Barca took the lead after Rayo Vallecano's Pathe Ciss committed a foul on Inigo Martinez in the penalty area. Robert Lewandowski successfully converted the spot-kick in the 28th minute.

Frenkie de Jong played 88 minutes before being replaced by Marc Casado. During his time on the pitch, the 27-year-old had a passing accuracy of 92% (76/83) and had 89 touches of the ball. He made two accurate long balls, two interceptions and one clearance.

Following the victory, De Jong was asked to share his thoughts on Barcelona returning to the top of LaLiga.

"LaLiga leaders? We don't give it much importance, it's good to be top, but we want to be top at the end of the season. There are still a lot of games left. We're happy to be back at the top, but our goal is to stay there," De Jong replied (via @BarcaUniversal on X).

Frenkie de Jong has registered two goals and one assist in 24 appearances across competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona going top of LaLiga following 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick also shared his thoughts on the Catalans going back to the top of LaLiga after their 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano. He said (via the club's official website):

"We are really happy to pick up the three points in a tough game. Both the club and the fans deserve this. Nothing has changed, we have to keep fighting to stay here until the end of the season."

Barcelona had 60% of the ball against Rayo Vallecano while taking 14 shots, five of which found the target. Flick's men are level on points (51) with arch-rivals Real Madrid but have a significantly better goal difference.

