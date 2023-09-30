"We are not going to change that" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal cannot replicate their away form at home

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tried to explain why his side have been unable to replicate their away form at home. The Spanish tactician has admitted that they fail to control their emotions at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal continue to have a better record away from home under Mikel Arteta. They were the best team on the road in the Premier League last season and the trend continued this term. They have won all their away games so far but have dropped four points at home.

Expand Tweet

When asked during a press conference whether their mixed form has to do with being too emotionally charged, the tactician replied:

“At times we are. We want to attack too fast. In football in general we are not going to change our approach in terms of how we want to win the ball back. And we are a very, very aggressive team and we are not going to change that. It is about having the ability to change gears.

“We can not play with those gears all the time when we have the ball and we don’t have. We have to play at different paces and the game requires a different pace in relation to the behaviour of the opponent. Are they waiting for you? Are they jumping? Are they being aggressive? Are they not? Where are the spaces? And we have to manage that a bit better."

Apart from the emotional side of things, Mikel Arteta believes there are other factors that also contribute to Arsenal's struggles at home. He explained:

“It comes down to many factors, not just one. Especially at home we have a lot of individual errors leading to goals and that has caused us some problems - away from home we have not had that."

“It is true that away from home I think that approach is very different from opponents, but it is something that we have to turn around quickly as if we want the consistency in results, especially at home, it is something that we need to change that is for sure," the Spaniard added.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in action this weekend

After beating Brentford 1-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, Arsenal will now switch their focus back to the Premier League this weekend. They're scheduled to face AFC Bournemouth away from home on Saturday, September 30.

Mikel Arteta's men will then continue their Champions League campaign when they face off against French club Lens in another away fixture next week on Tuesday.

After this things will get a little intense for the Gunners as they'll face their biggest test of the season so far with Manchester City, Chelsea and Sevilla fixtures all waiting for them in October.