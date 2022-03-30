"We are going to defend the truth" - Kevin Campbell refutes Steve Nicol's claims that Arsenal star can't ride tough challenges 

Kevin Campbell has defended Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka following Steven Nicol's accusations that he is not tough enough.

While speaking to ESPN after Arsenal's game against Aston Villa, the former Liverpool defender slammed Saka for 'putting himself in situations where he’s getting caught.'

However, Campbell came to the England international's defence, praising the 20-year-old for his professionalism. Speaking to the Highbury Squad, the former Arsenal striker said:

“The most important thing is to really analyse what he said because I think that’s the professional way. He made some comments about Saka that just wasn’t true. At the end of the day, we are going to defend our player. But we are going to defend the truth."

He continued:

“Saka has been ever-present. He is hardly ever injured. He’s just the nicest kid you could wish to have. There is nothing out there in the media that he is doing bad stuff or things like that.”

Bukayo Saka was at the receiving end of a strong challenge from Tyrone Mings in the Aston Villa game. After the clash, Saka called on referees to offer him more protection, having been at the receiving end of crunching tackles.

Bukayo Saka is doubtful for Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace after contracting COVID-19

Bukayo Saka has positive to COVID-19

Bukayo Saka was called up by Gareth Southgate for England's friendlies against Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire last week. However, the 20-year-old played no part in either game, pulling out of the squad after contracting COVID-19.

The news comes as a blow to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, as Saka has been one of his key players this season. The club will monitor his progress closely, but his participation in the London derby with Crystal Palace looks doubtful.

The Gunners will face their city rivals in the Premier League action on Monday as they continue their quest to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

