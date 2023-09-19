“We are going to finish higher than Liverpool” – West Ham star makes emphatic claim ahead of clash against Reds

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has boldly claimed that the Hammers will finish above Liverpool in the Premier League this season. He believes the Reds are not at their best and could even have lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Show with Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, Antonio was confident of finishing above Liverpool. He added that the London-based club would treat their clash with the Reds on Sunday, September 24, as a six-pointer and said:

“I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. Listen, I am putting it out there. I watched the game (Liverpool at Wolves) because it was just before our game. Listen, Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities. We got them this weekend. It’s a six-pointer. We got them!”

West Ham United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points from their first five matches. The Reds are third with 13 points and are undefeated this season so far.

Michail Antonio believes Mohamed Salah wanted to leave Liverpool

Michail Antonio has claimed that Mohamed Salah wanted to leave Liverpool in the summer. He said on The Footballer's Football Show:

“He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’. He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

Liverpool great Graeme Souness also believes that Salah wanted to leave Anfield. He wrote in the Daily Mail:

"Make no mistake, Salah is flirting with the Saudis. Neither he nor one of his representatives has come out and categorically said, 'We do not want to go to Saudi Arabia at this time'. If he wanted to stay, someone could have issued a statement to that effect. He is toying with the idea, at the very least, and I think, deep down, he will feel he should go."

The Reds reportedly rejected a bid from Al Ittihad in the summer for Salah. They were offering over £100 million for the Egyptian and could possibly return in the upcoming transfer windows.