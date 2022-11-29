"We are going to lose to Iran 3-1" - TikTok 'time traveler' predicts result and goalscorers of Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup match

A self-proclaimed time traveler has claimed that Iran will beat the USA 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup today (29 November).

Iran and the USA will lock horns in their final group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. Both teams go into the game at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar with the hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16.

The Persians are currently placed second in Group B of the FIFA World Cup with three points from two matches. The Americans, on the other hand, sit third with two points to their name, having drawn both of their games.

As the two teams prepare for their crunch fixture, a Tik Tok user has claimed to know the result of the game [via The Sun]. The self-proclaimed time traveler, who goes by the username @guardian_angel_5, has caught the attention of fans with their wild declarations.

Not only have they claimed Iran will beat the USA, they believe Carlos Queiroz's men will do it with a scoreline of 3-1. The Tik Tok user went one step further by sharing a video clip that they say is from the match, which is scheduled to take place later today.

The video shows Iranian fans celebrating the victory, while USA's Christian Pulisic can be seen shaking hands with the opponents. The footage, which is said to be from the future, also shows the goalscorers.

According to the video shared by the Tik Tok user, Mehdi Taremi will score a brace for the Persians, with defender Morteza Pouraliganji also scoring a goal. Meanwhile, Pulisic is shown to have netted a consolation goal for the Yanks.

Fans, though, are skeptical about the 'time traveler's' claims and have questioned them on social media. Some pointed out that Pulisic's footage was from his side's previous match against England.

Other supporters insisted that the kits worn by Queiroz's men are from their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign. Many are thus convinced that the Tik Tok user is merely bluffing.

What would today's result mean for Iran and USA's FIFA World Cup campaign?

A win today would see both teams progress into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. It is unlikely that both the sides miss out on a place in the knockout stages of the tournament in Qatar.

For Iran and the USA to crash out of the competition, Wales would have to beat England by a four-goal margin in the other match in Group B.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 715 votes