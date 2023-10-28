“We are going to need a bigger room” – Real Madrid midfielder opens up on what he told Florentino Perez after walking into trophy area

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni recently disclosed what he told club president Florentino Perez upon seeing the room housing the club's numerous continental trophies.

In an interview with El Pais (via Madrid Xtra), the 23-year-old shared:

“When I saw the room with the 14 European Cups, I told Florentino: ‘We are going to need a bigger room.’”

Last summer, Real Madrid successfully closed an €80 million deal to acquire the services of the former Monaco midfielder. Snubbing advances from French titans Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League contenders Liverpool, Tchouameni opted for a life in Madrid.

He would go on to become a centerpiece in Carlo Ancelotti's blueprint for sustaining the club's supremacy in both European and domestic competitions. Since joining Los Blancos, the French international has been nothing short of impressive.

Accumulating 63 appearances across all competitions, Tchouameni has morphed into an indispensable asset in Real Madrid's midfield.

Real Madrid plot reunion with Takefusa Kubo in part-exchange deal

Real Madrid have set their sights on their former prodigy Takefusa Kubo, who has been flourishing at La Liga rival Real Sociedad. A report by Spanish media outlet Defensa Central (via Hard Tackle) reveals that Los Blancos are scheming to make the 22-year-old Japanese sensation their own once more. They are willing to deploy Brahim Diaz as a pawn to achieve that objective.

Having struggled to break into Madrid's star-studded lineup, Kubo decided to revitalize his career by making a switch to Real Sociedad. Since relocating to the Basque Country, the winger has unleashed a torrent of dazzling performances that place him among La Liga's scoring elite.

With five goals and two assists already to his name in just nine appearances this season, Kubo has caught the eyes of scouts from high-caliber clubs. However, it's Real Madrid who appear poised to snatch him up. Los Blancos aim to capitalize on a €30 million buy-back clause embedded in Kubo's contract with La Real.

Yet, they intend to go one step further by incorporating Brahim Diaz into the deal to slash the fee down to a mere €20 million. Madrid's valuation of Diaz hovers around the €10 million mark, effectively turning the potential transaction into a masterstroke.

Brahim Diaz himself is in a tough position, attracting glances from Premier League clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham United while struggling for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Therefore, the proposed deal could be a win-win, offering Diaz much-needed game time and ushering Kubo back into the Madrid fold.