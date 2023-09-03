"We are going to try to win and we don’t care who is up front" - Carlos Vela makes defiant Lionel Messi claim ahead of crunch MLS clash

LAFC star Carlos Vela made a bold claim ahead of facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in their upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) showdown. The clash will take place at the BMO Stadium in California, LAFC's home ground.

Messi has been in spectacular form since joining Inter Miami as he has already scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 10 matches for the Miami-based outfit. Hence, containing him is the main concern for any team facing Tata Martino's side.

Carlos Vela, though, is far from intimidated by Messi's prowess as the Mexico international said ahead of the highly-anticipated MLS match on Sunday, September 3 (via AS USA):

“We are going to play against a rival team, like we always play every weekend. We are going to try to win and we don’t care who is up front.”

Further speaking on the topic, Vela said:

“We focus on our job, how to do things well and not who we play against. Or what I will do if [Messi] comes to my side. That doesn’t matter to us.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were held on to a goalless draw in their previous league game against Nashville FC. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether they can bounce back and fetch a win against LAFC.

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini on stopping Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

During their respective careers in European football, Giorgio Chiellini and Lionel Messi came up against each other thrice. The Italian is aware of the damage that the Argentine can cause on the pitch.

Hence, when Messi started his career in American football in a spectacular manner, Chiellini was far from overwhelmed. He spoke about how teams can plan to play against the Argentine, saying (via AS USA):

“If you think that Messi is a normal player, it’s a huge mistake. It means you haven’t seen him for the last fifteen years. If Sergio (Busquets) has the ball and you don’t mark Messi ... maybe you don’t have a TV at home. I expect a little bit more pressure from the other teams. The last game seemed like less than a friendly.”

The trio of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets will once again be Tata Martino's main weapon as they look to beat LAFC in the upcoming game.