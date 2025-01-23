"We are not in a good place" - Manchester United legend hits out at Ruben Amorim for 'worst team' comment

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has hit out at head coach Ruben Amorim for dubbing the club the 'worst team' in the their history. The former player claimed that the side was much worse in 1990, as they were closer to the bottom three.

Here's what Amorim said after their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on January 19 (via Metro):

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines, but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

Speaking to Punters Lounge, Pallister suggested that Amorim was wrong to call the current Manchester United squad the worst ever. He added that it was down to the head coach to figure out a system to get things going. Pallister said (via Metro):

"Is this the worst Man United team of all time? I remember us going to Millwall in the middle of April in 1990 and if we had lost we would’ve gone into the bottom three. Because of that, I’d say I have actually played in a United team that was worse than this one, despite having players like Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, Brian McClair, Danny Wallace, Lee Sharpe and myself in there. That team went on to win the Premier League in 1993 so it’s not all doom and gloom, there are good players who are just struggling to find a way and put it all together."

"Ruben Amorim made that comment preempting what people might say after the Brighton result, he said it with a wry smile. Having said that, it’s a bit messy at the moment and the club are fighting transfer rules with more talks about players leaving, it’s a concerning time for everyone associated with United. We are not in a good place," he added.

Manchester United are 13th on the Premier League table with 26 points from their 22 matches. The manager has acknowledged that they are in a relegation battle because of their position.

Ruben Amorin clarifies 'worst team' comment ahead of Manchester United vs Rangers

Ruben Amorin has claimed that he was talking about himself more than the players when he labeled them the worst Manchester United team ever. He added that it was his duty to find a solution for the club and said (via Sky Sports):

"First of all, I want to talk about that [his comment about this Man United possibly being the worst-ever side in the club's history]. I was talking more for myself than from my players, because you have to find out a coach that starts a job and loses seven games in the first 10. So it's more for me, I was talking more about me than the players. I also talked in the same response about I was not helping my players."

Manchester United will take on Rangers in the UEFA Europa League (Round 7) on Thursday (January 23). The Red Devils are seventh on the table and can seal a place in the top eight with a win against the Scottish side.

