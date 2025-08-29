"We got another Ronaldo", "He is what Duran was supposed to be" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr fans on X have waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Joao Felix, after he scored a brilliant hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut against Al-Taawoun. The Knights of Najd secured an impressive 5-0 win at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday, August 29.

Felix broke the deadlock for Al-Nassr in the seventh minute with an accurate strike into the bottom-right corner. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled their advantage in the 54th minute after dispatching his penalty. Kingsley Coman then acrobatically headed home a minute later to make it 3-0.

Joao Felix was at his very best soon after, unleashing a powerful strike in the 67th minute to score his second of the night. The Portugal international then scored from close range 20 minutes later to complete his hat-trick and seal the three points.

Felix garnered a match rating of 9.7 and was named the Player of the Match, as per FotMob. The 25-year-old created three chances, scored a hat-trick, and landed four shots on target from five attempts (80 percent accuracy).

Al-Nassr fans were impressed with the summer signing from Chelsea, with one claiming he could be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo:

"We got another ronaldo"

Fens Samene @ToOfens @TheNassrZone We got another ronaldo 😂

Another fan reckons Felix is having the impact Jhon Duran was expected to have:

"Joao Felix is what Duran was supposed to be"

LionelVdV @21352366O @TheNassrZone Joao Felix is what Dhuran was supposed to be

Other fans reacted below:

Nuno Mendes 💫 @DeBee_papa @TheNassrZone He will be a menace for opponents this season

Hasblicky @Hasblickyyy @TheNassrZone Masterclass

Dice @bello4252 @TheNassrZone He gave his 100% tonight Massive respect to Felix 💪💯 Let's go for more Goals next game!💛💙

Anthony @thekinganthony8 @TheNassrZone Well deserved, Ronaldo is going to turn him into a beast. Hes learning already 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

"We will reach the level we aspire to" - Jorge Jesus speaks out after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr defeat Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo's manager Jorge Jesus has vowed to continue to improve after Al-Nassr secured a dominant 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun. He also called for fans to believe in his side, admitting the Saudi Pro League title was their 'collective dream'.

In the post-match press conference, Jesus stated (via @TheNassrZone):

“Our first match in the league and our goal was to win and achieve a positive result against a strong opponent, and I believe that the players' capabilities are what helped us achieve the victory, and step by step we will reach the level we aspire to.”

He added:

“My message to Al Nassr fans is to believe in their team and the players' capabilities. The league is our collective dream, and we don’t know whether we will finish first at the end of the league or not.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are currently at the top of the league table with three points and will be aiming to go on a run, days after losing the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ahli on penalties. They next face Al-Kholood on September 14.

