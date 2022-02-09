"We have got to be more critical" - Harry Maguire reacts to Manchester United's 'disappointing' 1-1 draw against Burnley

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has expressed his disappointment after only managing to secure a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League.

United had a sloppy outing at Turf Moor which was rounded off by Maguire's error which resulted in Burnley's second-half equalizer. Following the draw, the 28-year-old defender called the game a lost opportunity to claim all three points.

Speaking to BT Sport in a post-match interview, Maguire said:

"I think you saw the first half, we had control. We have got to win the game with the amount of chances we created. We had to get that second goal. Two points dropped."

He added:

"We wanted to dominate the game but for sure when you come to Burnley away you are not going to dominate for 90 minutes. We had to see it out better. We conceded like against Middlesbrough when they had that spell of pressure. We have got to be that bit more clinical.

"It was a disappointing goal on our behalf to concede. We came out in the second half a bit sloppy. We had long enough in the game to come back from that and try and find the winner. We demand on ourselves to win the football match so it is disappointing."

Manchester United had a great start to their game against Burnley. Raphael Varane scored early in the first half. However, the VAR disallowed the goal after Harry Maguire was seen impacting the play from an offside position.

United finally took the lead through Paul Pogba at the 18th-minute mark. The Frenchman converted from a low cross from Luke Shaw. They had another goal disallowed moments later after the Frenchman was judged to be fouling a Burnley defender in the box.

Burnley's new signing Wout Weghorst got the better of Harry Maguire early in the second half which resulted in Jay Rodriguez netting the equalizer for Burnley.

Manchester United drop out of the Premier League top four

Following their poor outing against Burnley, Manchester United currently find themselves outside the Premier League top four. Fellow top-four challengers West Ham United secured a 1-0 win over Watford which saw them leapfrog the Red Devils into the Champions League places.

As things stand, Manchester United are fifth in the league standings, having amassed 39 points from 23 matches. They are currently just three points ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. However, both sides have two and three games in hand respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava