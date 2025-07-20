"We have a great chance of winning a trophy" - Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes makes claim ahead of new season

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has claimed that the Gunners have a decent likelihood of winning a trophy in the upcoming season. He said that they will be fighting for trophies next season despite repeated setbacks in previous campaigns.
During a discussion with The Athletic, Gabriel said (via TBR Football):
"I truly believe this upcoming season will be a big challenge for us, but I also believe we can win things. We have a great chance of winning a trophy. In the last few years, we were very close to winning things, and it ended up slipping away, he continued. But I have complete confidence in the club and everything they’re doing to help it grow, and I’m certain that this year we’ll be fighting again."
Arsenal's results have improved under Mikel Arteta in recent years, but it has not been able to secure them major trophies across key competitions. They have finished in second place in the last three Premier League campaigns.
The Gunners were one of the favorites for the UEFA Champions League title last term. However, they were knocked out in the semifinal by Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to win the trophy. While Arsenal are preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 term, they've made some key modifications as regards squad improvement. Hence, Gabriel believes that recent decisions at the Emirates could help them to win a trophy.
The Gunners last won a significant trophy when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 to clinch the FA Cup title in 2020. They have never won the UCL title and only came close to winning the trophy in the 2005-06 term when they finished as the runners-up.
Thierry Henry makes bold claim on Arsenal's Premier League title hopes ahead of the 2025-26 season
Thierry Henry believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could win the Premier League next season. He also insisted that progress under Mikel Arteta's stewardship has been decent.
In an interview on the Men in Blazers podcast, the Gunners legend said (via Now Arsenal):
"Am I going to think we’re going to win the league this year? Yes, It’s been good, it’s got to be better."
The north London side gathered 74 points from 38 league games last term. However, they were defeated by Liverpool in the title race, who registered 84 points.