"We are growing up together" - Alejandro Garnacho on playing alongside Manchester United star in the first-team

Manchester United forwardAlejandro Garnacho has disclosed his delight at playing alongside fellow teenage star Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils have witnessed the emergence of both Garnacho and Mainoo as key first-team regulars this season. Erik ten Hag identified the talent of midfielder Mainoo before pre-season and included the youngster in his squad for the USA tour. Garnacho picked up a serious injury, but that didn't deter the club from giving him a huge contract at the start of the campaign.

The manager must be rightly praised for seeing to the ascension of Argentine youngster Garnacho to full first-team prominence alongside Mainoo. The Dutch manager has trusted the pair of youngsters ahead of more established and expensive players in his squad.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Garnacho revealed that he feels pleased to be playing alongside Mainoo in the first team. He also highlighted that he has played alongside the 18-year-old in the youth team as well, saying via Centre Devils:

"We played together in the academy, the FA Youth Cup, and now the first-team. We are growing up together."

Alejandro Garnacho became a Manchester United player in 2020 after he moved to the club from the Atletico Madrid youth system. His time with the youth team coincided with Mainoo's, and they both featured as the club won the FA Youth Cup in 2022.

Garnacho has seven goals and three assists in 35 appearances for the side this season, and Mainoo has scored twice in 17 matches. Both teenagers are now starters in the Manchester United set-up, with Garnacho often preferred to Antony and Mainoo ahead of Scott McTominay.

Manchester United remain without left-back for Manchester derby

Manchester United are set to take on rivals Manchester City in the second instalment of the Manchester derby this season on Sunday, March 3. The Red Devils have no new injury concerns ahead of the clash at the Etihad but have no returning players either.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to play Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat at left-back at various points of the season so far due to various injury problems. Tyrell Malacia has failed to appear for a single minute this season due to injury, while Luke Shaw has struggled with injury as well.

The Dutch manager would have to continue with the same structure, as he remains without a senior left-back in the continued absence of Shaw and Malacia. His make-shift defense got him a win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup but would face a sterner test against the champions.

Manchester City are second in the league, a point behind Liverpool, while Manchester United are sixth, a further 15 points behind.

