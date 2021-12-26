"We have a guy we can rely on" - Thiago heaps praise on 'world-class' Liverpool teammate

Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara heaped praise on his teammate Fabinho and called the Brazilian 'world-class' during a recent interview.

Despite making a slow start to his Liverpool career, Thiago has re-established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world since the start of the season. The Spanish magician has two goals and an assist in 14 appearances so far this campaign and is looking to help his team win a couple of trophies this season.

Meanwhile, Fabinho has been one of the most consistent CDMs in the Premier League since his arrival on British shores back in 2018. The Brazilian international, who was signed from Monaco for £39million, is an integral part of the Liverpool squad. Fabinho has four goals and seven assists in 140 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

During a recent interview, Thiago was all praise for Fabinho, claiming the Brazilian's presence allows Liverpool to attack more frequently and with freedom:

"He’s a world-class player that gives us confidence to try different things. Because if we fail doing that, we know we have a guy we can rely on. He will defend, he will be there for you and also, he is a magnificent player on the ball," said Thiago.

Liverpool will be aiming for trophies despite apparent lack of depth

Quite a few pundits have already earmarked Liverpool's lack of squad depth as one of the reasons they may lose out on the 2021-22 Premier League title. However, the sky is the limit for Liverpool this season, especially if their key players can remain fit despite the busy schedule.

Mohammed Salah has been extraordinary this season and has scored 22 goals in 24 appearances. His non-inclusion in the top-5 for Ballon d’Or 2021 has rightly brought forth criticism from parts of the football fraternity. In Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robinson, Liverpool have three players who are arguably the best in the world at their respective positions.

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool when Thiago and Fabinho start together:

▪️ 13 games

▪️ 12 wins

▪️ 1 draw

▪️ 35 scored, 5 conceded



Liverpool have more than enough options in midfield and the arrival of Thiago has given them an engine that most teams will be jealous of. In attack, they have three of the most consistent players of recent seasons in the form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino apart from the Egyptian king.

Liverpool’s starting 11 is good enough to beat any team on their day. They will be looking to add a few more midfield options in the next couple of transfer windows. Despite winning the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League titles, Liverpool will be keen to add to their trophy cabinet this season.

