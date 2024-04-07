"We were hammered" - Erik ten Hag says Manchester United were 'bullied' by Liverpool in the first half after 2-2 draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that his side were hammered by Liverpool in the first half of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw. After Luis Diaz had given the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute with an acrobatic effort, Bruno Fernandes (50') scored from near the halfway line to make it 1-1. Young Kobbie Mainoo (67') scored a wonder goal before Mohamed Salag restored parity with an 84th-minute penalty.

Liverpool completely dominated in the first half, as United didn't manage a shot on target. Ten Hag has reflected on the result, saying (via centredevils on X):

"We were hammered, bullied by Liverpool, overwhelmed at times."

It's a fair assessment from the United manager considering how the first 45 minutes went. After Luis Diaz's opener, it looked like the floodgates had opened for Jurgen Klopp's side. Despite multiple chances, they failed to put the game beyond doubt.

The Reds paid for the lack of clinical finishing in front of goal. Manchester United mounted an impressive comeback in the second half. Salah, though, salvaged a point from the spot after Harvey Elliott was brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Merseysiders are second with 71 points from 31 games. While they're level on points with leaders Arsenal, the Gunners are ahead on goal difference. United are sixth with 49 points from 31 games.

Erik ten Hag continues unbeaten home record against Liverpool as Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag has faced Liverpool thrice at Old Trafford, with Manchester United going unbeaten in all those games. Ten Hag's first win as the Red Devils' boss came in the 2022-23 season, which United won 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The two teams faced off in the FA Cup quarterfinals last month, which United dramatically won 4-3. They have now managed a 2-2 draw in their most recent clash at home.

Ten Hag, though, was at the receiving end of a 7-0 hammering against the Reds at Anfield last season. Nevertheless, the latest result should boost his side's confidence for the remainder of the season.

