"We are happy that he is back" - Erik ten Hag details the importance of star's return ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed his pleasure to have Bruno Fernandes back in his squad from suspension.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the semifinals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23. They will be able to call upon Fernandes, who missed their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla in midweek due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ten Hag has now stated that United are pleased to have him back and said ahead of the match against Brighton (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

''He is (in great form). You can see how important he is for this group. He is bringing the energy; he is the example, and he is a leader. We are happy that he is back."

Fernandes will enter this contest after a superb display away to Nottingham Forest in the league on April 16.

The Portuguese midfielder, while not scoring or assisting, laid out a game-high six key passes, created two big chances and hit the woodwork twice. He also won a foul and four of his five duels, got three shots on target, completed a dribble and found a teammate with all of his long-ball attempts.

Without him, Manchester United fell to a 3-0 defeat against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. In Fernandes' absence, the Red Devils created just one big chance and got only three shots on target overall, exiting the Europa League after a 5-2 defeat on aggregate.

Bruno Fernandes has been ever-present for Manchester United this season

Bruno Fernandes' durability has been a major feature of what has been a solid season so far for Manchester United. The Portuguese maestro has played all but three matches for Erik ten Hag's side across competitions this term. He has recorded 10 goals and 13 assists in 49 matches in the ongoing campaign.

United have clearly missed Fernandes when he hasn't been in the team. They have won only one out of the three matches he has missed this season — 3-0 against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. The midfielder was rested for that game.

Prior to their defeat against Sevilla, Fernandes was suspended for Manchester United's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa back in November last year. The Red Devils fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Villa Park on that occasion after putting in a poor display.

