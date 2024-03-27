"We haven’t lost our hope yet" - Luis Diaz's father makes claim about son's future amid Liverpool exit rumors

The father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has implied that the Colombian may be open to a move away from the club in the summer. The former FC Porto man has been linked with a transfer in recent weeks as a result of changes expected to take place at the club.

Diaz joined Liverpool in 2022 after an excellent spell in Portugal with FC Porto, and quickly became a key player at Anfield. The explosive winger is a fan favorite at Anfield, but is being courted by other clubs ahead of a possible summer switch.

The expected exit of Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool in the summer is expected to bring a cascade of changes sweeping through the club, and that could include players. Luis Diaz is one of those who joined because of the German manager, and playing under another may not appeal as much.

Diaz Sr. told SER about the interested parties in the 27-year-old before he joined the Reds. He also revealed that Spanish clubs are always looking to sign the best players

“There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis”.

“We haven’t lost our hope yet…”.

“Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market”.

Luis Diaz is one of the players being looked at as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG, as the French giants admire his quality. A number of other sides in Italy and Spain have been linked with the forward, as well

Diaz has performed at a good level for Liverpool this season, with 11 goals and five assists in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. He will have a huge part to play in the run-in as they chase success on multiple fronts to end the Klopp era.

Luis Diaz back to full fitness ahead of Liverpool return

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is back to full fitness after an injury scare last week while still with the Reds. The Colombian forward was said to have been carrying an injury from the FA Cup match against Manchester United, which his side lost, and was a doubt for the international action.

Diaz has emerged unscathed from duty with Colombia, featuring in both games against Spain and Romania. Despite the Reds appealing to Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo to be careful of harming the player, he appeared to be fine in both games.

The forward will now return to Merseyside, where Brighton and Hove Albion will come visiting on Sunday. With another game against Manchester United among other tough games on the horizon, the forward will be key for Klopp's side.